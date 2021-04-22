Recap: Trinity Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 36.36% year over year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $398,800,000 decreased by 35.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $426,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1134/39833

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.77

Company's 52-week low was at $15.32

Price action over last quarter: down 9.97%

Company Overview

Trinity Industries Inc. sells and leases railroad products and railcar maintenance services in North America. The company operates under the name TrinityRail in three main segments: railcar leasing and management services, which owns railcars and provides fleet management and administration services; rail products, which builds, sells, and modifies freight and tank railcars and their components; and all other, which sells highway products such as guardrail and other highway barriers. Customers include railroads, leasing companies, and shipping companies in the industries of agriculture, construction, consumer products, energy, and chemicals.