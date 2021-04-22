Recap: American Airlines Group Q1 Earnings
Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 63.02% over the past year to ($4.32), which missed the estimate of ($4.30).
Revenue of $4,008,000,000 decreased by 52.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,040,000,000.
Outlook
American Airlines said it sees Q2 sales down 40% verus 2019.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 22, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uvz5ufny
Price Action
52-week high: $26.09
Company's 52-week low was at $8.25
Price action over last quarter: Up 23.24%
Company Overview
American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.
