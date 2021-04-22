Recap: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q1 Earnings

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 67.35% over the past year to $4.10, which beat the estimate of $3.51.

Revenue of $2,838,000,000 up by 6.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,780,000,000.

Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144185

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $159.02

Company's 52-week low was at $80.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.08%

Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is a metal service center in the United States, providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, and alloys. The company provides over 100,000 product types to approximately more than 125,000 customers. Reliance predominantly supplies the nonresidential construction, automotive, aerospace, energy, transportation, and heavy equipment end markets. Its product offerings comprise alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products.