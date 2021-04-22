 Skip to main content

Recap: WNS Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Shares of WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) fell 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 13.41% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $228,300,000 decreased by 3.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $227,530,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.98 and $3.21.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $945,000,000 and $997,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qka4evo8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $78.07

Company's 52-week low was at $38.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.38%

Company Overview

WNS (Holdings) Ltd is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company has two reportable segments namely WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It generates maximum revenue from WNS Global BPM segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in the UK, Australia, Europe, South Africa and Rest of the world.

 

