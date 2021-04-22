Recap: MarineMax Q2 Earnings

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 634.78% year over year to $1.69, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $523,095,000 higher by 69.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $445,000,000.

Looking Ahead

MarineMax raised FY21 EPS guidance from $4.00-$4.20 to $5.50-$5.65.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144082

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.99

52-week low: $11.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.51%

Company Description

MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The sale of new and used boats account for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.