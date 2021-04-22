 Skip to main content

Recap: Banc of California Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 178.95% year over year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $57,916,000 higher by 11.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $62,540,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Banc of California hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/banc/mediaframe/44275/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $21.40

Company's 52-week low was at $8.10

Price action over last quarter: down 0.34%

Company Description

Banc of California Inc is a is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate.

 

