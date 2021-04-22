5 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $42.69 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares fell 0.1% to $30.08 in pre-market trading.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 earnings guidance. Whirlpool shares gained 1.6% to $238.50 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $17.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares rose 0.3% to $63.88 in pre-market trading.

