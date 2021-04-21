BCB Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 233.33% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $25,512,000 rose by 31.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $24,280,000.

Outlook

BCB Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.15

52-week low: $7.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.20%

Company Overview

BCB Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans; FDIC-insured deposit products, such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and retail and commercial banking services, including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, debit cards, online banking, gift cards, fraud detection, and automated teller services.