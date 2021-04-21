Las Vegas Sands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 733.33% over the past year to ($0.25), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $1,196,000,000 decreased by 32.88% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,360,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Las Vegas Sands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.sands.com%2F&eventid=3081756&sessionid=1&key=855C915BF063A5839B33D974E85465FF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $66.77

Company's 52-week low was at $40.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.27%

Company Overview

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Sands Cotai Central Londoner, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian in Macao, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, and the Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas in the U.S. (which it plans to sell to Apollo and VICI for $6.25 billion). We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2025. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company will generate all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating around 80% of sales.