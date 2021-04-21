A Preview Of Cleveland-Cliffs's Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 22. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Cleveland-Cliffs's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $4.22 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.04. Sales were $324.50 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 750.0% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 1200.46% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 -0.10 -0.50 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.14 0.04 -0.31 0.04 Revenue Estimate 2.34 B 1.60 B 1.08 B 366.23 M Revenue Actual 2.26 B 1.65 B 1.09 B 324.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs were trading at $16.59 as of April 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 324.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cleveland-Cliffs is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.