5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.71 Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) - P/E: 4.85 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 4.61 Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) - P/E: 6.86 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 4.55

Most recently, Kenon Hldgs reported earnings per share at 2.69, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.09. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Atlantic Power's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.3, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.16%, which has increased by 5.83% from 5.33% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, China Recycling Energy reported earnings per share at 1.7, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -0.25. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Spark Energy reported earnings per share at 0.13, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.57%, which has decreased by 1.89% from last quarter's yield of 8.46%.

This quarter, Cia Paranaense De Energia experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.46 in Q3 and is now 0.72. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from last quarter's yield of 6.26%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.