Recap: BOK Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 138.64% over the past year to $2.10, which beat the estimate of $1.92.

Revenue of $444,317,000 higher by 0.60% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $470,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BOK Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

Price Action

52-week high: $98.95

52-week low: $37.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.72%

Company Overview

BOK Financial Corp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial; Consumer; Wealth Management and Funds Management and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from Commercial segment. Its Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.