Recap: Lithia Motors Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 193.03% over the past year to $5.89, which beat the estimate of $4.74.

Revenue of $4,343,000,000 higher by 54.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,880,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lithia Motors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144535

Technicals

52-week high: $417.98

52-week low: $86.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.62%

Company Overview

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers 33 brands of vehicles at over 200 stores in 22 states. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets and via deals in New York and Southern California. Annual revenue in 2020 was $13.1 billion. In 2020, new-car sales were about 52% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is now one of the largest U.S. auto dealerships. It is based in Medford, Oregon.