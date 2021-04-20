WR Berkley: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 56.52% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $2,157,000,000 higher by 19.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,110,000,000.

Outlook

WR Berkley hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

WR Berkley hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.berkley.com%2F&eventid=3081484&sessionid=1&key=024A84E9D3AC3E9676055A00B640AE3E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $80.77

Company's 52-week low was at $45.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.87%

Company Overview

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily write commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.