Edwards Lifesciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 64.24% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $1,217,000,000 up by 7.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Outlook

Edwards Lifesciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Edwards Lifesciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/edwds/mediaframe/43932/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $235.28

52-week low: $66.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.50%

Company Overview

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. Its key products include surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, catheters, and monitoring systems used to measure a patient's heart function during surgery. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the U.S.