CSX: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 4:24pm   Comments
Shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 7.00% year over year to $0.93, which missed the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $2,813,000,000 declined by 1.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,780,000,000.

Guidance

CSX hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.csx.com%2F&eventid=3080354&sessionid=1&key=2AC941C162A26B43DBD9E53DB0A4A3D2&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $99.75

52-week low: $58.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.57%

Company Profile

Operating in the eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $11 billion in 2020. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (13% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (22%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (9%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

 

