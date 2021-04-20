Earnings Outlook for Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Healthcare Services Group analysts model for earnings of $0.27 per share on sales of $404.99 million. In the same quarter last year, Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 on revenue of $449.15 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 9.83% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.27 0.26 0.26 EPS Actual 0.37 0.37 0.31 0.27 Revenue Estimate 423.06 M 435.97 M 449.67 M 448.16 M Revenue Actual 423.18 M 435.95 M 452.03 M 449.15 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group were trading at $28.5 as of April 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Healthcare Services Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.