Halliburton Earnings Preview

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Halliburton reporting earnings of $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion. Halliburton reported a per-share profit of $0.31 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.04 billion.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 45.16%. Sales would be down 33.29% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.08 -0.11 0.24 EPS Actual 0.18 0.11 0.05 0.31 Revenue Estimate 3.21 B 3.09 B 3.31 B 5.01 B Revenue Actual 3.24 B 2.98 B 3.20 B 5.04 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton were trading at $20.66 as of April 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 143.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Halliburton is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.