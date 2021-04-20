Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.61% over the past year to $2.59, which beat the estimate of $2.34.

Revenue of $22,321,000,000 rose by 7.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.42 and $9.57.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $90,600,000,000 and $91,600,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/56ak77cc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $173.65

52-week low: $133.65

Price action over last quarter: down 2.91%

Company Description

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women's health. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.