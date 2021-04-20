 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.61% over the past year to $2.59, which beat the estimate of $2.34.

Revenue of $22,321,000,000 rose by 7.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.42 and $9.57.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $90,600,000,000 and $91,600,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/56ak77cc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $173.65

52-week low: $133.65

Price action over last quarter: down 2.91%

Company Description

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women's health. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For April 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2021
Defiance ETFs CIO Sylvia Jablonski Is Watching These 3 Stocks Ahead Of Earnings
7 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Falls After FDA Initiates Inspection Of Bayview Facility
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com