Steel Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 138.64% year over year to $2.10, which beat the estimate of $1.89.

Revenue of $3,545,000,000 rose by 37.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,390,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Steel Dynamics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $52.59

Company's 52-week low was at $20.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.77%

Company Overview

Steel Dynamics operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 13 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company manufactures steel products that primarily serve the construction, automotive, manufacturing, and transportation end markets. It also processes and sells recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals and operates a steel fabrication business that manufactures products for the nonresidential construction industry.