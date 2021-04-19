Earnings Outlook for GATX

GATX (NYSE:GATX) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, April 20. Here is Benzinga's look at GATX's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering GATX modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $303.17 million. In the same quarter last year, GATX reported EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $308.90 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 35.11% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 1.85% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.92 0.94 1.22 EPS Actual 0.50 1.36 1.05 1.31 Revenue Estimate 301.53 M 293.50 M 331.40 M 310.30 M Revenue Actual 304.90 M 304.40 M 300.50 M 308.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of GATX were trading at $95.94 as of April 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GATX is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.