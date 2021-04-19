 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - P/E: 9.78
  2. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) - P/E: 9.26
  3. Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 0.99
  4. Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 7.87
  5. Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 5.44

This quarter, Tegna experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.59 in Q3 and is now 1.16. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.04%, which has increased by 0.45% from 1.59% last quarter.

This quarter, Mobile TeleSystems experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.14 in Q3 and is now 0.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.28%, which has decreased by 7.36% from last quarter's yield of 12.64%.

Cango's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 1.61, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.75. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Turkcell Iletisim experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.08 in Q3 and is now 0.06. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.2%, which has decreased by 0.21% from last quarter's yield of 2.41%.

Most recently, Gray Television reported earnings per share at 2.26, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.14. Gray Television does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

