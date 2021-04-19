Coca-Cola: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) decreased 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.84% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $9,020,000,000 higher by 4.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,610,000,000.

Guidance

The company said it expects to deliver organic sales growth of high single digits in FY20.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 19, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.coca-colacompany.com/news-events/events

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.93

Company's 52-week low was at $43.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.36%

Company Profile

Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represent roughly 85% of the company's unit case volume. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally, with countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Japan being key markets outside of the U.S.