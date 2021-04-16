BioHiTech Global: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.33% over the past year to ($0.13), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $1,662,000 rose by 65.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,320,000.

Looking Ahead

BioHiTech Global hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.40

Company's 52-week low was at $1.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.71%

Company Overview

BioHiTech Global Inc is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Its technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, the solution lowers the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, the group distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hospital rooms and other areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals.