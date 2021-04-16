 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioHiTech Global: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.33% over the past year to ($0.13), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $1,662,000 rose by 65.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,320,000.

Looking Ahead

BioHiTech Global hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.40

Company's 52-week low was at $1.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.71%

Company Overview

BioHiTech Global Inc is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Its technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, the solution lowers the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, the group distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hospital rooms and other areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals.

 

Related Articles (BHTG)

Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com