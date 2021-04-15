 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: CrowdStrike Holdings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported Q4 sales of $264.93 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $15.80 million, resulting in a 34.59% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, CrowdStrike Holdings brought in $232.46 million in sales but lost $24.16 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, CrowdStrike Holdings posted an ROCE of -0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For CrowdStrike Holdings, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

CrowdStrike Holdings reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.13/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.08/share.

 

Related Articles (CRWD)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2021
GameStop, Chewy And More: These Are The Stocks Being Added To The Dave Portnoy-Backed ETF
'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss BofA's Salesforce Upgrade
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
SolarWinds Hackers Breached Homeland Security Officials Emails: Report
The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: H&R Block, Intel, Parts ID, Welbilt And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com