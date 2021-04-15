 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Taiwan Semiconductor Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.00% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $12,919,000,000 higher by 25.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,860,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 revenue expected between $12,900,000,000 and $13,200,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.tsmc.com/static/RegistrationForm/english/1Q21_earning_conference_form_webcast.htm

Price Action

52-week high: $142.19

Company's 52-week low was at $49.04

Price action over last quarter: down 2.97%

Company Description

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 50% market share in 2019 per Gartner. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs.

 

