Earnings Preview for Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 15. Here is Benzinga's look at Taiwan Semiconductor's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Taiwan Semiconductor EPS will likely be near $0.95 while revenue will be around $12.86 billion, according to analysts. Taiwan Semiconductor reported a per-share profit of $0.75 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $10.31 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 26.67%. Sales would be up 24.78% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Taiwan Semiconductor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.77 0.71 0.69 EPS Actual 0.97 0.90 0.78 0.75 Revenue Estimate 12.91 B 11.51 B 10.35 B 10.11 B Revenue Actual 12.68 B 12.14 B 10.38 B 10.31 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor were trading at $121.24 as of April 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 131.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Taiwan Semiconductor is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.