Earnings Outlook For Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares earnings of $0.95 per share. Revenue will likely be around $347.09 million, according to the consensus estimate. Commerce Bancshares EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.44. Revenue was $324.73 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 115.91% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 6.89% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.70 0.53 0.55 EPS Actual 1.11 1.11 0.34 0.44 Revenue Estimate 345.90 M 333.87 M 324.37 M 329.94 M Revenue Actual 344.88 M 345.53 M 320.57 M 324.73 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares were trading at $76.29 as of April 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Commerce Bancshares is scheduled to hold the call at 06:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.