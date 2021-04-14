Earnings Outlook for Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Charles Schwab will report earnings of $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion. In the same quarter last year, Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.62 on revenue of $2.62 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 32.26%. Sales would be up 75.01% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.46 0.52 0.62 EPS Actual 0.74 0.51 0.54 0.62 Revenue Estimate 4.11 B 2.43 B 2.47 B 2.61 B Revenue Actual 4.18 B 2.45 B 2.45 B 2.62 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab were trading at $66.63 as of April 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Charles Schwab is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.