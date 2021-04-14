A Preview Of Bank of America's Earnings

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Bank of America's EPS to be near $0.64 on sales of $21.70 billion. In the same quarter last year, Bank of America reported EPS of $0.4 on revenue of $22.91 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 60.0%. Revenue would be down 5.29% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.49 0.27 0.48 EPS Actual 0.59 0.51 0.37 0.40 Revenue Estimate 20.68 B 20.81 B 22.01 B 22.76 B Revenue Actual 20.21 B 20.45 B 22.45 B 22.91 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America were trading at $39.29 as of April 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 83.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bank of America is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.