5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) - P/E: 4.95 Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) - P/E: 9.12 Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) - P/E: 4.12 BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 5.32 Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) - P/E: 4.78

Most recently, Alpha Pro Tech reported earnings per share at 0.53, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.58. Alpha Pro Tech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nordic American Tankers has reported Q4 earnings per share at -0.19, which has decreased by 171.43% compared to Q3, which was -0.07. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.5%, which has decreased by 2.53% from last quarter's yield of 5.03%.

This quarter, Acacia Research experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.12 in Q3 and is now -0.47. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.79%, which has increased by 3.62% from 2.17% last quarter.

BlueLinx Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 4.88 in Q3 to 2.04 now. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.84 in Q3 and is now 4.83. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.