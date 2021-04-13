Earnings Outlook For JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

JPMorgan Chase earnings will be near $3.0 per share on sales of $30.28 billion, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, JPMorgan Chase reported earnings per share of $2.89 on revenue of $29.07 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.81% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 4.17% from the same quarter last year. JPMorgan Chase's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 2.62 2.23 1.04 1.84 EPS Actual 3.79 2.92 1.38 2.89 Revenue Estimate 28.70 B 28.29 B 30.29 B 29.67 B Revenue Actual 30.16 B 29.94 B 33.82 B 29.07 B

Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase were trading at $156.02 as of April 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.