A Preview Of Goldman Sachs Group's Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group's EPS to be near $9.27 on sales of $11.93 billion. In the same quarter last year, Goldman Sachs Group reported EPS of $3.11 on revenue of $8.74 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 198.07% increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 36.45% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 7.47 5.57 3.78 3.35 EPS Actual 12.08 9.68 0.53 3.11 Revenue Estimate 9.99 B 9.46 B 9.73 B 8.12 B Revenue Actual 11.74 B 10.78 B 13.29 B 8.74 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group were trading at $331.88 as of April 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 83.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Goldman Sachs Group is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.