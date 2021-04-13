5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 7.48 Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) - P/E: 9.76 Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 4.74 China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 4.49 SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 9.07

WidePoint has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.96, which has increased by 638.46% compared to Q3, which was 0.13. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Ebix experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.88 in Q2 and is now 0.93. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.59%, which has decreased by 0.39% from 0.98% last quarter.

Cheetah Mobile saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q3 to 0.07 now. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Index Holdings has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.15, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, SunPower reported earnings per share at 0.14, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -0.04. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.