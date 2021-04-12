 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Edges Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 6:00am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Edges Higher

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones added around 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA).

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET. The U.S. Treasury statement for March is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect Treasury's monthly deficit of $658.0 billion for March versus a deficit of $310.9 billion in February.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 76 points to 33,606.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 6 points at 4,113.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 10.50 points to 13,819.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 31,197,870 with around 562,060 deaths. India reported a total of at least 13,527,710 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 13,482,020 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.6% to trade at $63.35 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $59.60 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs came in unchanged at 337 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today . The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.7% and STOXX Europe 600 Index slipped 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.1%, German DAX 30 gained 0.1% while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%. Eurozone's retail trade increased 3.0% in February following a 5.2% decline in January.

Asian markets traded lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.77%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.09% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.86%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%, while India’s BSE Sensex fell 3.7%. Producer prices in Japan increased 1% year-on-year in March versus a revised 0.6% decline a month earlier.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc upgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $124 price target.

Westlake Chemical shares rose 0.8% to $90.16 in pre-market trading.

Check out other major ratings here

 

Breaking News

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) was fined a record $2.8 billion by China after a monopoly probe found that the company had abused its dominant market position..
  • Reuters reported that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is nearing a $1.7 billion deal to sell Golf Cart business to Platinum Equity.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to buy Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), Bloomberg reported.
  • DiaSorin S.p.A. announced plans to acquire Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) for a price of $37.00 per share in an all-cash deal.

Check out other breaking news here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + APHA)

5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2021
Why Is Alibaba Stock Surging Despite $2.87B Antitrust Fine?
Cannabis Analyst: March Earning Season May Not Push Canadian LPs, But There Are Other Catalysts
Why Alibaba Just Got Hit With A Record $2.87 Billion Fine In China
Gojek, Tokopedia Seek Shareholder Approval After Finalizing Merger Terms: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Futures Small Cap Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com