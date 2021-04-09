JinkoSolar: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 92.14% year over year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $1,444,000,000 higher by 5.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,380,000,000.

Looking Ahead

JinkoSolar said it sees Q1 sales of $1.18 billion-$1.30 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kdjuhegm

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $90.20

Company's 52-week low was at $13.67

Price action over last quarter: down 36.88%

Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd is engaged in the PV industry. The firm has built a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, manufacturing from silicon wafers to solar modules. It sells solar modules under JinkoSolar brand. The company's product includes Swan, Tiger, Cheetah, and others. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from North America.