 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Gilead Sciences Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Looking into the current session, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares are trading at $65.61, after a 0.1% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock went up by 3.99%, but in the past year, decreased by 12.85%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

The stock is currently higher from its 52 week low by 16.01%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Biotechnology stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 146.52 in the Biotechnology industry, Gilead Sciences Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 656.0. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Gilead Sciences Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It's also possible that the stock is overvalued.

Price Candles

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Immutep Extends Run, FDA Nod For Gilead, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Release Late-Stage Cancer Immunotherapy Data
Gilead's Trodelvy Wins FDA Regular Approval For Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Novel Cancer Therapy Phase 3 Trial Expects To Be Completed Shortly
AbCellera, Gilead Ink New Multi-Target Antibody Discovery Collaboration
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2021
Why Humanigen, uniQure, bluebird bio, Amphastar Are Rallying Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com