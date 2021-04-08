5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) - P/E: 5.4 TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) - P/E: 7.73 Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) - P/E: 3.77 BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) - P/E: 8.19 Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) - P/E: 8.62

GasLog Partners has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.38, which has increased by 245.45% compared to Q3, which was 0.11. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.22%, which has decreased by 0.07% from 1.29% last quarter.

TORM saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.01 in Q3 to -0.53 now. TORM does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Dynagas LNG Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.21 in Q3 and is now 0.22. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.0%, which has increased by 4.95% from 6.05% last quarter.

BP Midstream Partners has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.37, which has decreased by 11.9% compared to Q3, which was 0.42. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.78%, which has decreased by 3.0% from 13.78% last quarter.

Dorian LPG saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.07 in Q2 to 0.7 now. Dorian LPG does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.