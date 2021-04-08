5 Stocks To Watch For April 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares fell 0.3% to $37.14 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares fell 0.3% to $37.14 in after-hours trading. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported a 17.6% year-over-year surge in net sales for the retail month of March, the five weeks ended April 4, 2021. The company’s sales jumped to of $18.21 billion from $15.49 billion last year. Costco shares gained 0.3% to $360.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: COST) reported a 17.6% year-over-year surge in net sales for the retail month of March, the five weeks ended April 4, 2021. The company’s sales jumped to of $18.21 billion from $15.49 billion last year. Costco shares gained 0.3% to $360.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to have earned $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Levi Strauss shares gained 1.4% to close at $24.46 on Wednesday.

