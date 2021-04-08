Earnings Scheduled For April 8, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $310.22 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Gulf Res (NASDAQ:GURE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.56 million.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $114.33 million.

• SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $59.82 million.

• Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.31 million.

• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $938.34 million.