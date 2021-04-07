EXFO: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $69,254,000 rose by 25.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $71,190,000.

Outlook

EXFO hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 07, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xskzh3ih

Price Action

52-week high: $4.69

Company's 52-week low was at $2.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.00%

Company Overview

EXFO Inc provides technology solutions for wireless and wireline network operators across the telecom industry. The company serves the communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and webscale operators with a field test, service assurance and analytics solutions, maintenance, and management of mobile networks. It offers test and service assurance solutions for 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution wireless networks. EXFO operates across the Americas where it generates the majority of its revenues, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.