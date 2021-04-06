A Preview Of Landec's Earnings

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Landec earnings will be near $0.02 per share on sales of $139.75 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Landec announced EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $152.93 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 50.0%. Revenue would be down 8.62% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Landec's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.11 0.03 0.05 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.11 0.05 0.04 Revenue Estimate 134.24 M 127.86 M 156.09 M 153.00 M Revenue Actual 130.90 M 135.64 M 156.13 M 152.93 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Landec are up 12.35%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Landec is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.