 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Bank of America

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q4, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) earned $6.12 billion, a 34.6% increase from the preceding quarter. Bank of America's sales decreased to $20.21 billion, a 1.16% change since Q3. In Q3, Bank of America brought in $20.45 billion in sales but only earned $4.55 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Bank of America posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Bank of America, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Bank of America reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.59/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.55/share.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nio, Apple, Bank Of America Or Sundial Growers?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain After Upbeat Jobs Data
5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock In Moderna, Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Bank of America?
Peter Thiel-Backed AvidXchange Gears For IPO At High Valuations: Reuters
Boeing Enters Into $5.28B Loan Agreement With Banks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News Financing

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com