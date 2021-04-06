 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Alaska Air Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:

During Q4, Alaska Air Group's (NYSE:ALK) reported sales totaled $808.00 million. Despite a 4.2% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $595.00 million. Alaska Air Group collected $701.00 million in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $571.00 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Alaska Air Group's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Alaska Air Group posted an ROCE of -0.2%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Alaska Air Group, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Alaska Air Group reported Q4 earnings per share at $-2.55/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-2.87/share.

 

Related Articles (ALK)

Boeing Gets More 737 MAX Orders From Alaska Airlines Over December Commitment
Airline Stocks On Rebound? Analyst Says Take A Look At Alaska Air, Delta, Jet Blue, Southwest
What Pandemic? Airlines Announce Scores Of New Routes, Expanded Service
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Alaska Air Group's Debt Insights
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com