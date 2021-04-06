 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 4.84
  2. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 4.76

Most recently, Cheetah Mobile reported earnings per share at 0.07, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.27. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Index Holdings has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.15, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (CMCM + CIH)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
2 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2021
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com