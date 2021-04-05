Mid-Day Market Update: Leaf Group Jumps Following Acquisition News; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 1.16% to 33,536.76 while the NASDAQ rose 1.37% to 13,664.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.34% to 4,073.58.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 30,706,120 cases with around 555,000 deaths. Brazil reported over 12,984,950 COVID-19 cases with 331,430 deaths, while India confirmed a total of at least 12,589,060 cases and 165,100 deaths. In total, there were at least 131,370,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,854,150 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose 2% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), up 21%, and Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE: TH), up 18%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 1.4%.

Top Headline

The ISM services PMI climbed to record high level of 63.7 in March from 55.3 in February. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 59.

Equities Trading UP

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) shares shot up 21% to $8.52 as the company agreed to be acquired by Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share in all-cash transaction valued at $323 million.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) got a boost, shooting 51% to $5.32 after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $51.10 after the company announced on Friday its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.

Equities Trading DOWN

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares tumbled 26% to $9.17. The company announced plans to prioritize next-generation ETB candidates.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) were down 17% to $21.13 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Acadia Pharmaceuticals regarding its supplemental marketing application for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (DRP).

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) was down, falling 10% to $4.70 after climbing 22% on Thursday. The company, last week, reported Q420 net loss of $32,000.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.7% to $59.81, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,729.90.

Silver traded up 0.2% Monday to $24.99 while copper rose 3.4% to $4.1270.

Euro zone

European markets were closed on Easter Monday.

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.61%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.03% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.66%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.59%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.35% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.25%.

The Eurozone manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 62.5 for March versus a preliminary reading of 62.4. The UK’s manufacturing PMI increased to 58.9 in March from a preliminary reading of 57.9, while German manufacturing PMI rose to 66.6 in March from 60.7 in February.

French manufacturing PMI climbed to 59.3 in March from 56.1 in February, while Spain’s manufacturing PMI increased to 56.9 from 52.9.

Economics

The IHS Markit services PMI was revised higher to 60.4 in March from a preliminary reading of 60.0.

US factory orders fell 0.8% for February.

