ROCE Insights For American Express

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:31am
Looking at Q4, American Express (NYSE:AXP) earned $1.86 billion, a 36.22% increase from the preceding quarter. American Express also posted a total of $9.35 billion in sales, a 6.86% increase since Q3. American Express earned $1.36 billion, and sales totaled $8.75 billion in Q3.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, American Express posted an ROCE of 0.08%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For American Express, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Insight

American Express reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.76/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.31/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

