5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 4:46am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 0.6% to $133.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) reported net income on a GAAP basis of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter, versus a net loss of $3.4 million in the year-ago period. The company said as a part of its fourth-quarter results that it has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) hashing capacity by 460% on a year-on-year basis. Riot Blockchain shares gained 2.2% to $54.46 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) to post a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share on revenue of $48.62 million after the closing bell. Franklin Covey shares rose 1.8% to close at $28.29 on Wednesday.

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares gained 4.1% to $91.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Guess shares climbed 6.8% to $25.10 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

