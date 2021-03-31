 Skip to main content

Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 248.75% year over year to ($1.19), which beat the estimate of ($1.25).

Revenue of $116,821,000 declined by 66.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $101,740,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected between $210,000,000 and $220,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.daveandbusters.com/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $51.73

Company's 52-week low was at $8.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 95.84%

Company Description

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. The play division includes amusement, simulation, and video games, accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Food and beverage accounts for the rest. About one third of food and beverage revenue comes from alcoholic drinks, with the rest coming from food and nonalcoholic beverages.

 

