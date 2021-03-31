Earnings Outlook for Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 01. Here is Benzinga's look at Franklin Covey's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.18 and sales around $48.62 million. In the same quarter last year, Franklin Covey reported a loss per share of $0.07 on sales of $53.74 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 157.14% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 9.54% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.16 -0.30 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.06 0.07 -0.12 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 48.03 M 47.92 M 48.88 M 53.40 M Revenue Actual 48.32 M 48.99 M 37.10 M 53.74 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Covey were trading at $27.8 as of March 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Franklin Covey is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.